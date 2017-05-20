Nixon Considered Democratic Senator Stennis for VP in '73, Buchanan Reveals
After more than four decades, one of the best kept secrets of the Nixon Administration has been revealed, how in October of 1973, Richard Nixon, faced with having to appoint a new vice president as the Watergate scandal was metastasizing, planned an address to the nation naming Democratic Sen. John Stennis of Mississippi to the second-highest office in the nation. In his just-published memoir "Nixon's White House Wars," onetime Nixon White House speechwriter and longtime commentator-author Pat Buchanan finally ended the speculation over his boss's "mystery choice" for vice president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|1 hr
|Touch Not Mine
|10
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|10 hr
|The Bad Three
|11
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|Sat
|Guest
|5
|Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14)
|May 18
|Cob0666
|8
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|May 18
|The Stealth
|2
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|May 15
|Star Rating
|4
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|292
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC