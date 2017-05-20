Nixon Considered Democratic Senator S...

Nixon Considered Democratic Senator Stennis for VP in '73, Buchanan Reveals

15 hrs ago

After more than four decades, one of the best kept secrets of the Nixon Administration has been revealed, how in October of 1973, Richard Nixon, faced with having to appoint a new vice president as the Watergate scandal was metastasizing, planned an address to the nation naming Democratic Sen. John Stennis of Mississippi to the second-highest office in the nation. In his just-published memoir "Nixon's White House Wars," onetime Nixon White House speechwriter and longtime commentator-author Pat Buchanan finally ended the speculation over his boss's "mystery choice" for vice president.

