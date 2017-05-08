Navy Unmanned Certification Classes Begin at University of Southern Mississippi

Fifteen students began classes earlier this week at The University of Southern Mississippi, where they are expected to be the first class in the nation to earn a certification in Unmanned Maritime Systems . "This program gives us a chance to continually and rapidly train and certify our personnel to be the best in the world even before the race begins," stated Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command Deputy Commander and Technical Director Dr. Bill Burnett.

