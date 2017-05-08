MSU runner Kaelin Kersh dies in car a...

MSU runner Kaelin Kersh dies in car accident involving MHP trooper

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A track athlete at Mississippi State University was killed in an early Sunday morning traffic accident near campus that injured three others, including a state trooper. According to WTVA in Tupelo, the Mississippi Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Kaelin Kersh, of Pearl, was riding in the backseat of a car when it was struck by a MHP SUV at Highway 182 and Mayhew Road east of Starkville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) Sat Doodle J 195
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Apr 30 Nat Turner 286
News State's Blue Book unveiled Apr 28 Delbert 2
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders Apr 16 Yalabushers 21
News Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac... Apr 13 Growing Pains 5
News Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06) Apr 11 Cherie 98
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC