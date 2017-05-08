MSU runner Kaelin Kersh dies in car accident involving MHP trooper
A track athlete at Mississippi State University was killed in an early Sunday morning traffic accident near campus that injured three others, including a state trooper. According to WTVA in Tupelo, the Mississippi Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Kaelin Kersh, of Pearl, was riding in the backseat of a car when it was struck by a MHP SUV at Highway 182 and Mayhew Road east of Starkville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Doodle J
|195
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 30
|Nat Turner
|286
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC