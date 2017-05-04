Mississippi's flag stirs boycott threat

Several black legislators in Mississippi said they will be boycotting a regional meeting that their own state is hosting this summer to protest the presence of a Confederate emblem on the state flag. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is asking the Southern Legislative Conference to press Mississippi to abandon its status as the last state with a flag featuring the Confederate battle emblem - a red field emblazoned with a blue cross dotted by 13 white stars.

