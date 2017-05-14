Mississippi Woman Given Diploma Almost 80 Years Later
After living across the street from Picayune Memorial High School for 54 years, one mother finally had the opportunity to finish her high school degree. Katherine Summers Martensen is 97-years-old now, but when she was a teenager she had to leave high school during the 11th grade to help support her family during the Great Depression and World War II, she said.
