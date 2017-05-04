Mississippi Urges Residents to Invest in Flood Insurance
Mississippi Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney has issued a strong recommendation to residents of the state to secure flood insurance and noted several new private flood carriers have entered the state's flood insurance market. According to a May 1 bulletin, Chaney urged residents to make sure they have coverage throughout the year and not just the beginning of hurricane season.
