Mississippi Supreme Court hears appeal over school funding

Special Assistant Attorney General Justin Matheny, defending the state, right, listens as former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove tells the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss., that they should hold lawmakers to their word to spend a certain amount on schools during oral arguments Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in an appeal of a lawsuit brought by 21 school districts. Musgrove, representing the school districts, also demanded the state pay $236 million for shorting the districts between 2010 and 2015.

