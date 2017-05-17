Mississippi Supreme Court hears appea...

Mississippi Supreme Court hears appeal over school funding

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Jess Dickinson, questions former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove on specifics of his argument, that the court should hold lawmakers to their word to spend a certain amount on schools, during oral arguments Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in an appeal of a lawsuit brought by 21 school districts before the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Jess Dickinson, questions former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove on specifics of his argument, that the court should hold lawmakers to their word to spend a certain amount on schools, during oral arguments Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in an appeal of a lawsuit brought by 21 school districts before the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... 1 hr Jimmy 4
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) 6 hr Puke 10
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Mon Star Rating 4
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 292
Mississippi behind again May 11 Truth 1
News JCPenny delays slightly closing of Mississippi ... May 10 Hooper 1
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) May 6 Doodle J 195
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC