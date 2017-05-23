Mississippi ranks #1 in unrestrained child deaths
A new study shows a disturbing trend among children involved in deadly car crashes and the data shows adults are not buckling them in like they should. The study conducted by the Journal of Pediatrics says in 38 percent of deadly car crashes, involving children, they were unrestrained or improperly restrained.
