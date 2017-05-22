Mississippi lawmaker apologizes for c...

Mississippi lawmaker apologizes for calling for lynching

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this Dec. 12, 2016, photograph, Rep. Karl Oliver, R-Winona, listens to discussion during a meeting of the House Corrections Committee at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Oliver apologized Monday, May 22, 2017,, for saying on his Facebook page that Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments, only after his comment sparked broad condemnation in both states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... 1 hr pgh 6
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley 5 hr Other Nxs R Watching 11
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) Sun The Bad Three 11
Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14) May 18 Cob0666 8
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... May 18 The Stealth 2
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... May 15 Star Rating 4
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 292
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC