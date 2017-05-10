Mississippi high court to hear appeal...

Mississippi high court to hear appeal on school funding suit

Former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove is trying to breathe new life into his lawsuit over school funding, telling Mississippi's Supreme Court that a Hinds County judge was wrong to rule against school districts seeking more money. Musgrove argues the July 2015 ruling by Hinds County Chancery Court Judge William Singletary was wrong because the oft-ignored law requiring full funding of the state's school formula should take precedence over yearly spending bills.

