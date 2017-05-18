Mississippi fugitive arrested with $68K worth of drugs
The arrest of a Mississippi fugitive in Louisiana led to the seizure of over $68,000 worth of illegal drugs. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested James Jones, 36, of Brookhaven, Wednesday, May 17, in Galliano, Louisiana after a report that Jones threatened to physically harm a woman during a verbal altercation.
