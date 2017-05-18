Mississippi Forestry Commission preparing for cutbacks
The Mississippi Forestry Commission is moving forward with plans to cut 75 jobs statewide. The state's assistant forester calls the cutbacks a "gut-wrenching" move, which was necessary because of a 16 percent cut in the agency's budget.
