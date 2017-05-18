There are on the Connecticut Post story from 15 hrs ago, titled Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in running car. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Family members carry a grief stricken Ebony Archie, mother of Kingston Frazier, after learning the young boy was found dead after being kidnapped during the theft of his mother's vehicle from a Kroger parking lot, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. less Family members carry a grief stricken Ebony Archie, mother of Kingston Frazier, after learning the young boy was found dead after being kidnapped during the theft of his mother's vehicle from a Kroger parking ... more Family member Martin Archie, left, comforts Ruby Archie, after learning that Kingston Frazier, 6, was found dead after being kidnapped during the theft of his mother's vehicle from a Kroger parking lot, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Jackson, Miss.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.