Mississippi black caucus: Rep. Karl Oliver should resign over lynch comment
Black lawmakers in Mississippi are demanding the resignation of a white colleague who said Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments. Republican Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona apologized on Monday for referring to lynching in a Facebook post Saturday.
