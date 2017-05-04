Mississippi avoids steep increases in premature deaths
Mississippi sidestepped national trends, seeing improvements in premature death rates as other states felt the impact rising deaths from drug overdoses. The annual analysis of county health data by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute found significant increase premature deaths between 2014 and 2015 across the country as a whole.
