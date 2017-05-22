Mississippi accused of unequal schooling for black students
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students. A man sentenced to death for killing nine worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church has petitioned an appeals court for mercy.
