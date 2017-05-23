Mississippi accused of unequal schooling for black students
Mississippi is violating the federal law that enabled the state to rejoin the union after the Civil War, a civil rights group alleged Tuesday in a lawsuit over school funding. The lawsuit filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students asks a federal judge to force the state's leaders to comply with the 1870 law, which says Mississippi must never deprive any citizen of the "school rights and privileges" described in its 1868 constitution.
