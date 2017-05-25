MHP urging public to "Drive to Surviv...

MHP urging public to "Drive to Survive" this holiday weekend

Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging the public to pay attention behind the wheel during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year. AAA estimates over this Memorial Day holiday weekend will be the busiest since 2015, with over 34.6 million Americans expected to drive.

