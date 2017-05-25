MHP urging public to "Drive to Survive" this holiday weekend
Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging the public to pay attention behind the wheel during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year. AAA estimates over this Memorial Day holiday weekend will be the busiest since 2015, with over 34.6 million Americans expected to drive.
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Mayleaf45
|63
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|Thu
|pgh
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 23
|Clean it up
|14
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|May 21
|The Bad Three
|11
|Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14)
|May 18
|Cob0666
|8
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|May 18
|The Stealth
|2
