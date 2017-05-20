MDOT: Legislature needs to act quickly on budget to avoid extra costs
The Mississippi Department of Transportation will not have to suspend contracts, costing taxpayers "tens of millions of dollars," if the Legislature passes a budget for the agency early in the planned June 5 special session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Lige
|8
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Mon
|Star Rating
|4
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|292
|Mississippi behind again
|May 11
|Truth
|1
|JCPenny delays slightly closing of Mississippi ...
|May 10
|Hooper
|1
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|1
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|May 6
|Doodle J
|195
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC