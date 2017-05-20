Man arrested for third domestic viole...

Man arrested for third domestic violence offense

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Officers with the Columbus Police Department arrested Taylor Jackson, 24, of 400 Forrest Blvd., on Thursday after he allegedly hit a family member in the face, according to a press release. It is at least Jackson's third time being charged with domestic violence -- he has two domestic violence convictions in the last seven years, the press release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) 6 hr Lige 8
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Mon Star Rating 4
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 292
Mississippi behind again May 11 Truth 1
News JCPenny delays slightly closing of Mississippi ... May 10 Hooper 1
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... May 8 Marco R s Secret ... 1
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) May 6 Doodle J 195
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC