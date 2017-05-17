Life Insurance policy locator now offered by Mississippi Insurance Department

Commissioner Mike Chaney announced Wednesday that the Mississippi Insurance Department, in partnership with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners , now offers a free service that helps Mississippi consumers in their search to locate a deceased love one's unclaimed life insurance benefits. "The life insurance policy locator will streamline and simplify the process for Mississippians who don't know where to begin when searching for a lost life insurance policy," said Chaney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.