Life Insurance policy locator now offered by Mississippi Insurance Department
Commissioner Mike Chaney announced Wednesday that the Mississippi Insurance Department, in partnership with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners , now offers a free service that helps Mississippi consumers in their search to locate a deceased love one's unclaimed life insurance benefits. "The life insurance policy locator will streamline and simplify the process for Mississippians who don't know where to begin when searching for a lost life insurance policy," said Chaney.
