Life Insurance policy locator now off...

Life Insurance policy locator now offered by Mississippi Insurance Department

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Commissioner Mike Chaney announced Wednesday that the Mississippi Insurance Department, in partnership with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners , now offers a free service that helps Mississippi consumers in their search to locate a deceased love one's unclaimed life insurance benefits. "The life insurance policy locator will streamline and simplify the process for Mississippians who don't know where to begin when searching for a lost life insurance policy," said Chaney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) 16 hr Mojo 9
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Mon Star Rating 4
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 292
Mississippi behind again May 11 Truth 1
News JCPenny delays slightly closing of Mississippi ... May 10 Hooper 1
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... May 8 Marco R s Secret ... 1
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) May 6 Doodle J 195
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC