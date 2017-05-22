Lawmaker says Louisiana officials sho...

Lawmaker says Louisiana officials should be "lynched"

A Mississippi lawmaker is saying Louisiana leaders should be "lynched" for removing Confederate monuments. Republican state Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona said in a Facebook post that the destruction of monuments is "heinous and horrific."

