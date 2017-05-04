JCPenny delays slightly closing of Mississippi stores
Several JCPenney stores in Mississippi originally slated to shut down in June will now close at a slightly later date after more patrons began visiting the stores. The stores will now close on July 31, and liquidation will start at those stores on May 22 instead of April 17, USA Today reported.
