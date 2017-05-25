James T. Fox Receives Inaugural Innov...

James T. Fox Receives Inaugural Innovation in Online Teaching Award

It has been one year since The University of Southern Mississippi took steps to meet the growing needs of its online students with the establishment of a new Office of Online Learning. Since then, the University has been named to many "best-of" lists for bringing academic excellence to online students.

Chicago, IL

