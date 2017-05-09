In defense of millennials living with Mom and Dad

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Students walk across campus last month at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. More young people today live in their parents' home than in any other arrangement: 1 in 3 young people, or about 24 million 18- to 34-year-olds, lived in their parents' home in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.