In defense of millennials living with...

In defense of millennials living with Mom and Dad

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Students walk across campus last month at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. More young people today live in their parents' home than in any other arrangement: 1 in 3 young people, or about 24 million 18- to 34-year-olds, lived in their parents' home in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JCPenny delays slightly closing of Mississippi ... 1 hr Hooper 1
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) 4 hr INFIDEL 289
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... Mon Marco R s Secret ... 1
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) May 6 Doodle J 195
News State's Blue Book unveiled Apr 28 Delbert 2
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders Apr 16 Yalabushers 21
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,252 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC