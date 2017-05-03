Hooves all that remain after BMW plows into carousel horse
The Meridian Star reports that the vehicle demolished the horse on the sidewalk outside First State Bank and uprooted several trees late Monday night. Meridian tourism officials say dozens of life-size carousel horse sculptures are scattered around the city.
