Her college counselor said it was time to graduate at 72, but shea ll keep studying

Marion Langdon, 72, of Long Beach started her college career in 1963 but stopped studying in 1971. She returned to the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus in 2007 and 10 years later got a degree.

