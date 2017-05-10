Hattiesburg banker elected as Preside...

Hattiesburg banker elected as President of Mississippi Young Bankers

Wes Rouse of Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg has been elected to serve as President of Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

