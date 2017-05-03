Group Studying Lottery Starts Meeting in Mississippi
A group appointed by a top Mississippi lawmaker has started meeting to discuss the pros and cons of starting a state lottery. House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican from Clinton, formed the group but says "the lottery is not the windfall that all its supporters claim it will be."
