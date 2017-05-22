GOP Lawmaker: Lynch Anyone Who Takes ...

GOP Lawmaker: Lynch Anyone Who Takes Down Confederate Monuments

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Switched

A Republican member of the Mississippi House of Representatives has called for lynching anyone who removes a Confederate monument, including lawmakers in a neighboring state. On Saturday, Karl Oliver described the "destruction" of Confederate monuments in Louisiana as "heinous and horrific" and compared leaders in that state to Nazis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley 19 hr Touch Not Mine 10
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) Sun The Bad Three 11
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... Sat Guest 5
Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14) May 18 Cob0666 8
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... May 18 The Stealth 2
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... May 15 Star Rating 4
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 292
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC