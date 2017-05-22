GOP Lawmaker: Lynch Anyone Who Takes Down Confederate Monuments
A Republican member of the Mississippi House of Representatives has called for lynching anyone who removes a Confederate monument, including lawmakers in a neighboring state. On Saturday, Karl Oliver described the "destruction" of Confederate monuments in Louisiana as "heinous and horrific" and compared leaders in that state to Nazis.
