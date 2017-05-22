Free webinar Monday for senior citizens about scams & robocalls
The Mississippi Attorney General's Office is offering a free online program for senior citizens Monday about robocalls, scams and the latest technology issues. The webinar will help senior citizens and their families learn how to prevent, identify and respond to scams targeting elderly people, as well as how to deal with the latest barriers of technology, according to a release from Attorney General Jim Hood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|1 hr
|Other Nxs R Watching
|11
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|Sun
|The Bad Three
|11
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 20
|Guest
|5
|Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14)
|May 18
|Cob0666
|8
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|May 18
|The Stealth
|2
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|May 15
|Star Rating
|4
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|292
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC