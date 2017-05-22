Free webinar Monday for senior citize...

Free webinar Monday for senior citizens about scams & robocalls

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The Mississippi Attorney General's Office is offering a free online program for senior citizens Monday about robocalls, scams and the latest technology issues. The webinar will help senior citizens and their families learn how to prevent, identify and respond to scams targeting elderly people, as well as how to deal with the latest barriers of technology, according to a release from Attorney General Jim Hood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley 1 hr Other Nxs R Watching 11
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) Sun The Bad Three 11
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 20 Guest 5
Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14) May 18 Cob0666 8
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... May 18 The Stealth 2
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... May 15 Star Rating 4
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 292
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC