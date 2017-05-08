Four FedEx Freight drivers from Mississippi earn spot in National Competition
Drivers Randy Byrd of Florence, John Kitchens of Pontotoc, Rodney Davis of Guntown, and Scott Osborne of Brandon, representing FedEx Freight, recently won state titles at the 2017 Mississippi Truck Driving Championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|287
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|14 hr
|Marco R s Secret ...
|1
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|May 6
|Doodle J
|195
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC