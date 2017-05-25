Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to nearly 20 years
Christopher Epps once called himself the "tallest hog at the trough," but he was cut down to size Wednesday when a judge sentenced Mississippi's former corrections commissioner to nearly 20 years in prison for crimes connected to more than $1.4 million in bribes. U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate handed down the sentence, rejecting prosecutors' recommendation for a more lenient 13 years.
