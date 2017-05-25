Former Mississippi prison chief sente...

Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to nearly 20 years

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Times

Christopher Epps once called himself the "tallest hog at the trough," but he was cut down to size Wednesday when a judge sentenced Mississippi's former corrections commissioner to nearly 20 years in prison for crimes connected to more than $1.4 million in bribes. U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate handed down the sentence, rejecting prosecutors' recommendation for a more lenient 13 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... 1 hr pgh 8
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts 21 hr Research 3
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley Tue Clean it up 14
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) May 21 The Bad Three 11
Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14) May 18 Cob0666 8
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... May 18 The Stealth 2
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... May 15 Star Rating 4
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC