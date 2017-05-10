Davies to serve as Grand Marshal for USM's 2017 Commencement

Spring commencement at The University of Southern Mississippi promises to be special for Willie Tubbs and Dr. David R. Davies, with Tubbs set to receive his Ph.D. and Professor Davies serving as commencement grand marshal. Dr. Davies, director of USM's School of Mass Communications and Journalism, is Tubbs' dissertation advisor so he'll be juggling grand marshal duties while also hooding Tubbs upon receipt of his degree.

