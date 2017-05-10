Coast schools could lose close to $4 ...

Coast schools could lose close to $4 million with Trumpa s proposed cuts

Belinda Dammen is one of thousands of educators across the country who will be faced with a very tough question if President Donald Trump's proposed education cuts are put into action: Who can we afford to lose? As the Pascagoula-Gautier School District's assistant superintendent of elementary education, she oversees 12 elementary schools and their teachers. Her district would be greatly affected by Trump's proposal to cut an entire program from the U.S. Department of Education's budget.

