Clarksville Civil War Roundtable's next meeting is May 17th, 2017

The next meeting of the Clarksville Civil War Roundtable will be on Wednesday, May 17th, 2017 at the Bone & Joint Center, 980 Professional Park Drive, right across the street from Tennova Heathcare. This is just off Dunlop Lane and Holiday Drive and only a few minutes east of Governor's Square mall.

