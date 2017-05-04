Children's Hospital drops Mississippi Medicaid
Children's Hospital of Alabama is no longer accepting insurance through Mississippi Medicaid, a representative for the hospital confirmed Friday. As a result, the hospital is not treating the more than 400,000 children insured through Medicaid in Mississippi.
