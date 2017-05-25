Charles Shortie Appellant v. Rochelle George Individually and as the...
CHARLES SHORTIE APPELLANT v. ROCHELLE GEORGE, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE WRONGFUL DEATH BENEFICIARIES OF ONER K. SHORTIE, DECEASED APPELLEE BEFORE GRIFFIS, P.J., FAIR AND WILSON, JJ.ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLANT: WILLIAM R. STRIEBECKROBERT A. BIGGS III ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE: JAMES BYRNES GRENFELL A 1. This appeal considers whether Mississippi or South Carolina law should govern the distribution of settlement funds in a wrongful-death action where a South Carolina resident was killed in a motor-vehicle accident in Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|4 hr
|pgh
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|Wed
|Research
|3
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Tue
|Clean it up
|14
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|May 21
|The Bad Three
|11
|Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14)
|May 18
|Cob0666
|8
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|May 18
|The Stealth
|2
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|May 15
|Star Rating
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC