CHARLES SHORTIE APPELLANT v. ROCHELLE GEORGE, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE WRONGFUL DEATH BENEFICIARIES OF ONER K. SHORTIE, DECEASED APPELLEE BEFORE GRIFFIS, P.J., FAIR AND WILSON, JJ.ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLANT: WILLIAM R. STRIEBECKROBERT A. BIGGS III ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE: JAMES BYRNES GRENFELL A 1. This appeal considers whether Mississippi or South Carolina law should govern the distribution of settlement funds in a wrongful-death action where a South Carolina resident was killed in a motor-vehicle accident in Mississippi.

