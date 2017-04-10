Bill Crawford: Who cares about health care in Mississippi?
"Mississippi finishes last - again - among all states in annual health ranking," read the December headline in the Biloxi Sun-Herald. "Mississippi dropped to dead last this year among all 50 states in the annual 'America's Health Rankings' released by the United Health Foundation," continued the story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|12 hr
|Doodle J
|195
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 30
|Nat Turner
|286
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC