Attorney Paloma Wu, legal director of the ACLU 0f Mississippi and...
Law enforcement officers in one majority-white Mississippi county are unfairly targeting black people for traffic stops and searches of homes and property without reasonable suspicion of wrongdoing, a civil rights group claims in a new federal lawsuit. The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi on Monday sued the sheriff's department in the Jackson suburb of Madison County.
