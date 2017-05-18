Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
There are 4 comments on the Newms360.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Bureaucratic miscommunications, not diverting controlled substances, are at the heart of the prescription fraud charges leveled against a Ripley nurse practitioner, according to her attorney. Brenda Shelton, 54, a nurse practitioner at North Mississippi Primary Health Care, was charged with prescription fraud, following an investigation by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
|
United States
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Seems like doc broke the law and tried to cover it up. Never believe an attorney. They will lie.
|
United States
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Brenda knew she didn't have DEA license. This is the 4th time she's been caught doing this! Hollis pharmacy should have known better too
|
#3 3 hrs ago
Brenda Shelton and other health care providers like her are totally to blame for our community's opioid addiction problems. She should be ashamed.
|
United States
|
#4 2 hrs ago
It's all made up. We should all believe that. Because she took the money she made pushing drugs and hired a dancer lawyer like the Farese family to get up and show boat for her! Lol. What a joke
|
|
