There are on the Newms360.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Bureaucratic miscommunications, not diverting controlled substances, are at the heart of the prescription fraud charges leveled against a Ripley nurse practitioner, according to her attorney. Brenda Shelton, 54, a nurse practitioner at North Mississippi Primary Health Care, was charged with prescription fraud, following an investigation by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.