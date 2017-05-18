Attorney challenges scrip fraud charg...

Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley

There are 4 comments on the Newms360.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Bureaucratic miscommunications, not diverting controlled substances, are at the heart of the prescription fraud charges leveled against a Ripley nurse practitioner, according to her attorney. Brenda Shelton, 54, a nurse practitioner at North Mississippi Primary Health Care, was charged with prescription fraud, following an investigation by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
lol

United States

#1 10 hrs ago
Seems like doc broke the law and tried to cover it up. Never believe an attorney. They will lie.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
whoknows

United States

#2 10 hrs ago
lol wrote:
Seems like doc broke the law and tried to cover it up. Never believe an attorney. They will lie.
Brenda knew she didn't have DEA license. This is the 4th time she's been caught doing this! Hollis pharmacy should have known better too

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Peppermint Patty

Belmont, MS

#3 3 hrs ago
Brenda Shelton and other health care providers like her are totally to blame for our community's opioid addiction problems. She should be ashamed.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
lol

United States

#4 2 hrs ago
It's all made up. We should all believe that. Because she took the money she made pushing drugs and hired a dancer lawyer like the Farese family to get up and show boat for her! Lol. What a joke
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... 3 hr Wow 4
Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14) Thu Cob0666 8
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) Thu Puke 10
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... Thu The Stealth 2
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... May 15 Star Rating 4
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 292
Mississippi behind again May 11 Truth 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC