Are you descended from one of the a bridesa of Biloxi?
A century after the Mayflower sailed from England to America, a group of young French women arrived in Biloxi aboard a ship called the LaBaleine. The coastal settlement in 1721 became the northern Gulf's equivalent of Plymouth Rock for the French colony of Louisiana, says Randall Ladnier in his new book, "The Brides of La Baleine."
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Doodle J
|195
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 30
|Nat Turner
|286
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
