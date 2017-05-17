Anne's Kitchen: What to make? How about Mississippi Roast?
Mississippi Roast is traditionally made by placing a chuck roast in a slow cooker and simmering it beneath a stick of butter, a package of ranch dressing mix, a packet of "au jus" gravy mix and some pepperoncini. The recipe, which traces back to Robin Chapman of Ripley, went viral on the internet, where it took on the name Mississippi Roast.
