Analysis: Time and a killer tip scale...

Analysis: Time and a killer tip scales against monuments

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Civil rights leaders and others in New Orleans had been pushing for the removal of the Liberty Place Monument for at least three decades, without success. Statues of Confederate icons Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and P.G.T. Beauregard had been defaced with graffiti from time to time, but there was no sign of a realistic attempt to remove them from their prominent spots on the New Orleans landscape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 292
Mississippi behind again May 11 Truth 1
News JCPenny delays slightly closing of Mississippi ... May 10 Hooper 1
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... May 8 Marco R s Secret ... 1
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) May 6 Doodle J 195
News State's Blue Book unveiled Apr 28 Delbert 2
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,270 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC