ACLU sues Mississippi sheriff over alleged excessive force, racial profiling
A disabled man choked by deputies in his own house and forced to fill out a fake witness report. A father of two stopped at sheriff's roadblocks at least 20 times in a year with no legitimate reason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|23 hr
|Putin warns T ramp
|292
|Mississippi behind again
|Thu
|Truth
|1
|JCPenny delays slightly closing of Mississippi ...
|May 10
|Hooper
|1
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|1
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|May 6
|Doodle J
|195
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC