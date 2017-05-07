7,000 bodies could be buried on Mississippi campus
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/05/07/7-000-bodies-could-buried-mississippi-campus/312352001/ In this 2013 UMMC photo, Forrest Follet from the Cobb Institute of Archaeology, Mississippi State University, removes the soil from the lids of the dozens of unmarked graves uncovered during construction on the UMMC campus. They are former patients of the state's first mental institution, called the Insane Asylum, built in 1855, and underground radar shows their coffins stretch across 20 acres of the campus, where officials have wanted to build.
