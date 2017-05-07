7,000 bodies could be buried on Missi...

7,000 bodies could be buried on Mississippi campus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/05/07/7-000-bodies-could-buried-mississippi-campus/312352001/ In this 2013 UMMC photo, Forrest Follet from the Cobb Institute of Archaeology, Mississippi State University, removes the soil from the lids of the dozens of unmarked graves uncovered during construction on the UMMC campus. They are former patients of the state's first mental institution, called the Insane Asylum, built in 1855, and underground radar shows their coffins stretch across 20 acres of the campus, where officials have wanted to build.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) Sat Doodle J 195
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Apr 30 Nat Turner 286
News State's Blue Book unveiled Apr 28 Delbert 2
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders Apr 16 Yalabushers 21
News Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac... Apr 13 Growing Pains 5
News Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06) Apr 11 Cherie 98
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC