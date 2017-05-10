37-year-old gown heads to state pageant

A lavender gown Cheryl Prewitt Salem wore to the 1981 Miss America pageant has been displayed at the Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum since 2004. Prewitt Salem has borrowed the gown from the museum so she can wear it as she emcees the Miss Mississippi pageant in June.

