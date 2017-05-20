3 Mississippi Teens to Face Judge, Arrested for Killing Boy
Three Mississippi teenagers accused of killing a 6-year-old boy are scheduled to make their first court appearances Monday morning. Pickens resident 19-year-old Byron McBride, and 17-year-old Ridgeland residents Dwan Wakefield and D'Allen Washington were arrested in the shooting-death of Kingston Frazier.
