3 Mississippi Teens to Face Judge, Arrested for Killing Boy

Three Mississippi teenagers accused of killing a 6-year-old boy are scheduled to make their first court appearances Monday morning. Pickens resident 19-year-old Byron McBride, and 17-year-old Ridgeland residents Dwan Wakefield and D'Allen Washington were arrested in the shooting-death of Kingston Frazier.

