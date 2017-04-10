Volunteers certified in chainsaw safety at Baptist church in Houston
Anyone in Mississippi can probably run a chainsaw and saw down a tree, but not everyone can do it safely. Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief hosted a chainsaw safety class at Parkway Baptist Church last week, with over 50 men and women from across Northeast Mississippi trained and certified as disaster relief volunteers.
